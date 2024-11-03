The Detroit Lions are playing like one of the NFL's best teams right now. Detroit is 6-1 heading into a crucial Week 9 matchup against Green Bay. This game will have huge implications for the NFC North as both teams are close to the top of the division standings. One Lions receiver is particularly excited for this big game.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most confident players in the NFL. St. Brown literally wore his confidence on his shirt on Sunday, sporting a custom “Green Bay sucks” shirt before the game.

The bitterness to the Lions and Packers rivalry certainly runs deep, especially on the Detroit side. The Lions are used to being pummeled by Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for decades, filling them with tons of bad memories at Lambeau Field. Detroit has had much more success against Green Bay in recent years. They will look to continue the trend in Week 9.

St. Brown is having a solid 2024 season, but it is not quite up to usual standards. He has 41 receptions for 408 yards and five touchdowns through seven games. Detroit has so many weapons now on offense that it is difficult to get everyone involved, which explains why St. Brown's production is lower than during his first three seasons.

The Lions and Packers will do battle at 4:25PM ET today in Green Bay.

NFL rumor: Lions trade with Browns for Za'Darius Smith is imminent

Everyone in the NFL knows that the Lions are on the hunt for help at edge rusher.

Detroit has suffered a ton of injuries on the defensive line, most notably a season-ending injury to superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Mike Florio claims that the Lions and Browns have a deal in place to send Za'Darius Smith to Detroit. He claims the trade will take place either on Sunday night or Monday.

“The Lions and Browns have discussed a potential trade for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. At this point, the expectation is that it’ll be more than talk. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that Smith will be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow,” Florio wrote via ProFootballTalk.

The Lions have been linked to Za'Darius Smith for some time now. Florio is currently on an island about this trade, with no other NFL insiders claiming that a deal is done.

It will be interesting to see if Florio is proven right over the next few days.