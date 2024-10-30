ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s a classic NFC North battle when the Detroit Lions visit Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the second meeting last season, but the Lions had won four consecutive games before that matchup. The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat in the division until they meet again later in the season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Packers prediction and pick.

The Lions have been showing why they were NFC finalists last season and why they should be the favorites to make the Super Bowl this season. Detroit lost its second game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has won five consecutive games since that meeting. The Lions have not only won outright but have also covered the spread in every victory. Last week’s triumph over the Tennessee Titans was their best, winning 52-14 as 13-point favorites.

The Green Bay Packers didn’t start the season as they would’ve liked, winning just two of their first four games. However, they have cleaned up their problems and won four consecutive games. The question for the Packers is whether it’s a better quality of play or a favorable schedule. Their wins have come against a beaten-up Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their victories over the Jaguars and Texans haven’t been convincing, as they were slight favorites but still never covered the spread.

Here are the Lions-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Packers Odds

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -170

Green Bay Packers: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +145

Over: 48 (-110)

Under: 48 (-110)

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions’ offense has been firing on all cylinders this season. Their rushing duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs form one of the best backfields in the entire league, as they rank sixth in the NFL with 156.7 rushing yards per game. The Lions also have 6.5 yards per rush, a recipe for success no matter who they play against.

Jared Goff has also been on an unbelievable pace this season. It’d be hard not to put Goff in the MVP conversation, as he leads the passing attack with little opportunity. The Lions attempt the fifth-least passes per game with 28.1, but Goff has the Lions 11th in the league with 228.4 yards. Goff also has the best completion percentage with 74.1%. It’ll be challenging for the Packers to defeat a team that protects the ball so well.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit’s defense is a cause for concern for Dan Campbell. The Lions rank 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game but fifth in rushing yards allowed. Jordan Love would need to step up to lead the Packers to a win, but there is no guarantee he will be the quarterback on Sunday. He is battling a groin injury, which has kept him on the injury report and out of practice.

Final Lions-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Packers’ chances would look much better if Jordan Love were under center. At midway through the week, the Packers have a massive injury report, and the Lions are relatively healthy. Goff is battling a sore ankle, but his chances of playing are much more significant this week. If it’s Goff vs. Malik Willis, we must take the Lions.

Final Lions-Packers Prediction & Pick: Lions -3.5 (+100)