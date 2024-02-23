Lionel Messi‘s MLS journey has been nothing short of spectacular since his move to America in 2023, making an immediate impact both on and off the field. However, MLS pundits suggest there's room for improvement, drawing parallels with the media accessibility of sports icons like LeBron James and Tom Brady, reported by GOAL.
In the United States, stars from various sports are regularly available to the media, providing insights before, during, and after high-profile fixtures. Surprisingly, this hasn't been the case for Messi at Inter Miami, where he's been kept out of the media spotlight. Despite being the biggest draw in American soccer, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner rarely addresses the press.
MLS pundit Taylor Twellman, speaking on the Awful Announcing podcast, expressed his surprise at Messi's limited media presence. Twellman highlighted the benefits of maximizing Messi's global appeal and suggested that he should follow the example set by LeBron James and Tom Brady, who are consistently accessible for interviews.
Twellman voiced his opinion, stating, “If LeBron James and Tom Brady can give you any interview whenever you want in their field of action — on the field, before, pre-game, whenever it may be — then Lionel Messi has to do that in Major League Soccer.”
While acknowledging Messi's stellar on-field performances for Inter Miami, Twellman expressed hope that there would be more opportunities for fans and media to hear from the soccer legend directly. As Inter Miami kicks off the 2024 season with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, the anticipation remains high for Messi to not only shine on the pitch but also become more accessible to the media, aligning with the practices of other American sports icons.