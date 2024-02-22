Inter Miami star Lionel Messi managed to create a bizarre scene in a Miami barber's shop, showcasing his down-to-earth nature

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, is not just a soccer icon but a global celebrity, with recognition on par with pop sensation Taylor Swift. However, since his move to MLS side Inter Miami and settling his family in Fort Lauderdale, Messi has preferred a low-key lifestyle, steering clear of the usual celebrity hubbub.

Former United States international Taylor Twellman shared an amusing anecdote on the Rich Eisen Show, recounting his visit to a busy barber's shop in town. To Twellman's surprise, the shop was adorned with Messi memorabilia, and he learned that Messi himself had frequented the place. Messi, with his trademark humility, entered the barber's shop with his two boys, patiently waited in line, and casually requested a haircut. Twellman expressed his amazement, noting, “He’s walking into a barber’s shop, waiting, and all the barbers are looking and going ‘who’s the 5’7 dude that just walked in looking like Messi and asking to get cleaned up?’”

Despite his global fame, Lionel Messi's unassuming demeanor has endeared him to locals in Miami. His impact on and off the field for Inter Miami has been immediate and significant. As the 2024 season unfolds, Messi remains a major draw for MLS, aiming to secure more silverware for the franchise co-owned by another football legend, David Beckham. The Messi magic continues to captivate fans, proving that even in the glamorous world of celebrity, humility remains a winning trait.

