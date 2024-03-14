Nashville SC coach, Gary Smith, reveals the problem with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, reported by GOAL. The legendary player moved to the States in 2023 and, at 36 years old, remains a talismanic presence, he poses problems for any team he faces.
Nashville discovered this firsthand in a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Inter Miami. While Messi was forced out of the recent game in Florida due to injury, he still managed to score in both legs of the last-16 encounter. His contributions were crucial in Inter Miami's 5-3 aggregate victory.
In the midweek match at Chase Stadium, Messi inspired his team to a 2-0 lead in the first half before exiting the pitch just five minutes into the second half. Nashville coach, Smith, admits that containing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is an almost impossible task for any domestic opponents in America.
Smith recognizes Messi's influence on the rest of the team, saying, “He's such a huge influence on the rest of the group. Yes, they have other very good players. But there is no one that can do what he can do. There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions, techniques, and ability. As soon as he gets on the ball, everyone else goes into gear. And that's a real problem.”
Indeed, this poses a problem for individuals playing against him, as well as for midfielders and defenders who now have to deal with runners they wouldn't normally face. While there may be one or two players in the league with a similar level of confidence from their teammates, nobody can match what Messi can produce.
It remains uncertain when Lionel Messi will return to action for Inter Miami as he is currently nursing a muscle complaint in his right leg. Consequently, he will not participate in the upcoming match against D.C. United on Saturday. If deemed fit enough, he may join the Argentina camp for international duty after the fixture.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!