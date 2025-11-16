On Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons, hoping to bounce back from last week's tough home loss against the New Orleans Saints. Carolina got off to a good start to this game, going up 7-0 early on thanks to a solid drive orchestrated by quarterback Bryce Young on the Panthers' first possession of the game.

However, later on in the first quarter, with the game now tied at 7 apiece, Young went down with an injury after taking a sack from the Atlanta defense.

“Bryce Young is down and hurt and he's being looked over by the training staff. Falcons showed essentially the same look presnap with the buzz defender as the Saints did with Alontae Taylor before the fourth-quarter interception but sent Billy Bowman on a blitz that went unblocked,” reported Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer on X, formerly Twitter.

Later on, a video showed Young walking gingerly to the Carolina locker room, flanked by training staff, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Bryce Young walking into locker room with training staff. pic.twitter.com/XfW2zynhG7 — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 16, 2025

David Newton of ESPN later reported that it “looks like it was the same right ankle Bryce Young missed a game before with. Defensive player stepped on it hard.”

The good news is that Young was later able to return to the game.

The Atlanta Falcons are the team that Young has experienced the most success against in his young NFL career, including helping guide the Panthers to a 30-0 win over their NFC South divisional foes earlier this year.

Sunday's game presented an opportunity for the Panthers to stay afloat in their hopes for an NFC Wild Card playoff spot, which were reignited after a recent win over the Green Bay Packers.