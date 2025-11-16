Josh Allen continues to top himself with some of the worst-looking interceptions of all time. The Buffalo Bills quarterback's rough patch continued early against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Allen's latest blunder came deep in his own territory. For reasons only known to him, Allen attempted to avoid a sack by throwing out a two-handed shovel directly to Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish.

The interception is Allen's sixth of the year and second in as many weeks. He threw six interceptions in all of 2024 after struggling with turnovers earlier in his career.

Allen's senseless mistake set the Buccaneers up with a 1st-and-goal from inside the five-yard line. However, the Bills' defense would bail him out and hold Tampa Bay to a field goal.

Regardless, the interception allowed the Buccaneers to strike first and take a 3-0 lead despite punting on their first possession. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense struggled to generate much on their first drive, but the turnover gave them the momentum they needed to kick into second gear.

Although Allen and the Bills have had a generally successful season, their offense has struggled more of late. Allen entered Week 11 with fewer than 200 passing yards in two of his last four games, with six touchdowns to six turnovers in that frame.

As a result, the Bills have struggled more over the last month than fans are used to. After getting off to a red-hot 4-0 start, Buffalo is just 2-3 in its last five games, with bad losses to the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins in that span.