Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was forced to leave the game against the New York Giants early due to a shoulder injury. His status is up in the air for now, which creates a tough situation for a team hoping to snap its two-game losing streak.

The injury occurred when Love took a hard hit from Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. It appears to be Jordan Love's left shoulder that got injured. So, at the very least, the injury is not on his throwing arm.

Packers' Jordan Love has gone back to the locker room with an apparent left shoulder injury on this play:pic.twitter.com/2qmdurWjYX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a trip to the blue medical tent, the Packers announced that the 27-year-old quarterback is questionable to return. Malik Willis is filling in for Love for the time being.

“QB Jordan Love (left shoulder) is questionable to return.”

Article Continues Below

It was a very early exit for Love, as he left the contest with negative one passing yards while completing just 25.0% of his pass attempts. The Packers' offense has called more run plays so far against the Giants, as five different players have at least one rushing attempt.

Luckily, it doesn't appear that the injury is too serious. Reports indicate that Jordan Love is back in the game once again, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Packers have their starting quarterback back under center, as the club hopes to get the offense going against the Giants.

“Jordan Love now has returned to the game.”

The Packers have struggled a bit as of late, as the offense has only scored 20 total points in their previous two games. If Green Bay can get things rolling again, then this team should be a problem as the regular season progresses.