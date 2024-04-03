Inter Miami fans have reason to rejoice as Lionel Messi returns to training after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Argentina star returns just in time as the MLS side prepares to face Liga MX giants Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final fixture.
Messi's absence due to injury had left a void in Inter Miami's lineup, causing him to miss two Major League Soccer matches and withdraw from the Argentina squad during the last international break. However, the 36-year-old's return to training signals a promising recovery ahead of the crucial clash against Monterrey.
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino, commonly known as Tata Martino, remains cautious about Messi's potential involvement in the upcoming match. When questioned about Messi's availability, Martino stated, “Tomorrow we’ll figure it out. Today, he trained. We still have 24 hours.” The uncertainty surrounding Messi's participation adds intrigue to the highly anticipated encounter.
As Inter Miami gears up to face Monterrey in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final, Messi's presence on the training pitch injects optimism into the team and its supporters. With the Argentine maestro back in action, all eyes will be on Inter Miami as they strive for victory against their formidable opponents.
Following their clash with Monterrey, the MLS giants will shift their focus back to MLS action, where they are scheduled to face the Colorado Rapids on April 7. Messi's return adds depth and quality to Inter Miami's squad, providing a significant boost as they pursue domestic and international success.
As the anticipation builds ahead of the Monterrey showdown, Inter Miami fans eagerly await news of Messi's potential involvement, hoping for his impactful return to the pitch in the quest for glory in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
