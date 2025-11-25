While Thanksgiving Day is still a few days away, the Kansas City Chiefs already have something to be grateful for, as running back Isiah Pacheco is trending in the right direction amid his knee injury.

Pacheco was listed as a full participant on the Chiefs' injury report on Monday. He has missed their last three games. The hope is that he could make his return against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, which would make the NFL's triple-header for Thanksgiving Day even more of a treat for the fans.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed that the 26-year-old Pacheco could suit up against the Cowboys.

“Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is targeting a return to the lineup Thursday versus Cowboys, per source,” wrote Fowler on X.

“He’s been out since Week 8 with a knee injury. Will be up to team, but he’s trending positively.”

Pacheco suffered the knee injury against the Washington Commanders. There were only four minutes left in the game when he was tackled by cornerback Trey Amos. Pacheco was listed as week-to-week after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

It was a tough blow for the Chiefs, who were already struggling with their offense.

Pacheco, who has won two titles with Kansas City, has 78 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown this season, along with 11 receptions for 43 yards and one score.

The Chiefs are coming off a huge win in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts, 23-20, in Week 12. The possible return of Pacheco should serve as an extra boost, as they are looking to go on a late surge in the season.