Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine footballer, has announced that he will not participate in the 2026 World Cup, marking the end of his international career on the global stage, reported by goal.com. Lionel Messi recently led the Argentina national team to victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, securing his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

The 35-year-old maestro, who has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, captained his country to glory with a series of mesmerizing performances. However, he had hinted before the tournament that it could be his last World Cup, and he has now reaffirmed that he will not be partaking in the prestigious competition again.

In a recent interview with Chinese outlet Titan Sports, Messi stated, “I think not. This was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but not in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup.” This decision comes as Messi prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career, joining Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami in the United States.

While Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had hoped that Messi would continue representing the national team in future tournaments, he acknowledged that alternative plans would be made if necessary. Scaloni stated, “We have the door open for him, and if we see no, we'll look for an alternative. I hope he makes it to the next World Cup, I can see him there, but I think the first thing is to qualify.”

Messi, who currently holds the records for most caps (174) and goals (102) for Argentina, is currently with the national squad in China for a friendly match against Australia. Fans and football enthusiasts around the world will cherish the memories of Messi's incredible international career, filled with exceptional skill, breathtaking goals, and unwavering dedication to his country. While the 2026 World Cup will miss the presence of Messi, his legacy in the sport is etched in history.