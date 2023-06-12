PSG star Neymar has expressed his belief that Lionel Messi‘s move to Inter Miami will have a transformative impact on Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by ESPN. Last week, Lionel Messi announced his decision to join Inter Miami once his contract with PSG expires at the end of this month.

Neymar, who played alongside Messi at both Barcelona and PSG, shared his thoughts on Messi's move during a recent interview. He stated, “I'm certain that Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I believe the league will become a lot more popular. So everyone has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play because unfortunately, nothing lasts forever.”

Despite having offers to return to his former club Barcelona or join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, Messi ultimately chose to join Inter Miami, the MLS team co-owned by David Beckham. Neymar expressed mixed emotions about the Argentine's decision, recognizing it as the biggest signing in the 27-year history of MLS.

“I'm sad and happy at the same time,” Neymar admitted. “I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends, a gift that soccer has given me. I had the opportunity to get to know him, to play with him and then, to build a beautiful friendship. So, I knew that he wanted to come here [Miami], and we spoke about it. I told him he was going to be very happy in the city because of the lifestyle, the opportunity to come and live and play here in Miami.”

Neymar's comments reflect the impact and excitement surrounding Messi's move to Inter Miami. The arrival of one of the greatest footballers of all time is expected to elevate the league's profile, attracting more attention and fans to MLS.

With Messi set to make his mark on American soil, MLS is eagerly anticipating the transformation and growth that his presence will bring to the league, solidifying its status as a prominent destination for global football stars.