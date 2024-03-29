Since Lionel Messi's high-profile move to Inter Miami, a recent report indicates a significant drop in his market value. Transfermarkt's latest assessment reveals a decrease from €35 million to €30 million, reflecting concerns over Messi's age and recent injury issues during his time in the United States.
Following his sensational transfer to Inter Miami, Messi's market value took a hit, with Transfermarkt revising its valuation downwards from €35 million to €30 million. This decline is attributed to Messi's advancing age and the emergence of slight injury concerns since his arrival in the MLS.
Factors Contributing to the Drop in Market Value
At 36, Messi's age is inevitably becoming a factor in his valuation, despite his undeniable talent and status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His recent muscle injury, which forced him to miss several games for Inter Miami, has raised concerns about his fitness and durability, leading to a reassessing of his market worth by Transfermarkt.
Dominic Becker, Transfermarkt's data administrator for North America, shed light on the rationale behind Messi's decreased market value. Becker emphasized Messi's enduring status as an MLS star and acknowledged his exceptional abilities on the pitch. However, he highlighted Messi's increasing susceptibility to minor injuries, contributing to the downward valuation adjustment.
Inter Miami's Perspective
Inter Miami, Messi's current club, faces the repercussions of his reduced market value as they navigate through the MLS season. Despite Messi's stellar performances, including three goals in his first three appearances, his absence due to injury has posed challenges for the team. With Inter Miami set to face New York City in their upcoming MLS fixture, uncertainties loom over Messi's availability and participation.
As Inter Miami prepares for their next match, speculation surrounds Messi's potential involvement, given his recent injury setback. Messi's presence or absence on the field could influence the team's performance and prospects, highlighting the significance of his role within the squad.
What to Expect Going Forward?
Messi's transfer to Inter Miami was met with immense excitement and anticipation, but recent developments regarding his market value underscore the realities of age and injury in professional football. While Messi's talent remains undeniable, his decreasing market worth reminds us of the ephemeral nature of sporting success and aging athletes' challenges.
As Lionel Messi continues his journey with Inter Miami, his resilience and determination will be tested, with the club and its fans hoping for his swift recovery and return to action. Despite the fluctuations in market value, Messi's impact on the MLS and Inter Miami's aspirations remains significant, emphasizing the enduring allure of one of football's greatest icons.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!