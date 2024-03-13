Lionel Messi has emerged as the most marketable athlete in the world, surpassing basketball icon LeBron James, according to the latest rankings from SportsPro's 50 Most Marketable (50MM) list, reported by GOAL. Michael Long, editorial director at SportsPro, shared insights on Messi's rise to the top during an episode of the Footballco Business Podcast. “It's a really interesting dynamic to see Messi in America. A match made in marketing heaven.”
With Messi leading the pack and an impressive 22 footballers making the cut, Long discussed the factors that contributed to Messi's dominance in the rankings. He highlighted the unique blend of sports and entertainment culture present in football, particularly in leagues like Major League Soccer (MLS), where Messi now plies his trade with Inter Miami.
Long emphasized the significance of Messi's transition to MLS, noting that it places him in a new realm where he intersects with cultural icons from various spheres, including sports and entertainment. This shift, Long suggests, could potentially elevate Messi to the status of a commercial powerhouse akin to legendary footballer David Beckham.
However, Messi's position at the top of the 50MM list is not solely attributed to his on-field performances or celebrity status. Long pointed out that Messi's active involvement in charitable causes and support for social and environmental initiatives played a crucial role in enhancing his marketability.
The top ten Most Marketable Athletes:
- 1. Lionel Messi
- 2. LeBron James
- 3. Alex Morgan
- 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
- 5. Megan Rapinoe
- 6. Mikaela Shiffrin
- 7. Lewis Hamilton
- 8. Simone Biles
- 9. Kylian Mbappe
- 10. Max Verstappen
The Argentine superstar's public support for causes such as UNICEF and environmental sustainability has resonated with fans and brands alike, contributing to his appeal beyond the realm of sports. Long underscored the importance of athletes aligning themselves with meaningful causes, as it has become a key consideration for brands when choosing endorsement partners.
In essence, Messi's ascent to the pinnacle of sports marketing is a testament to his multifaceted appeal, combining athletic excellence with social consciousness to solidify his position as a global icon both on and off the pitch.
