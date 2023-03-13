Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Detroit Lions are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton to a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to Ian Rapport of NFL Network.

Cam Sutton’s deal with the Lions has $22.5 out of the $33 million guaranteed. He was a key player on the Steelers defense over his five years with the team, and now he join’s an ascendent Lions team led by Dan Campbell at head coach.

Sutton recorded a 71.6 PFF grade, and had 37 solo tackles with three interceptions in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. Over his five seasons in the NFL, he has eight interceptions with 168 tackles, 143 of them as solo tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.

With Jeffrey Okudah not necessarily reaching his potential that the Lions hoped for when drafting him with the number three overall pick in 2020, the team had a need at cornerback. While the Lions were a playoff contender in 2022, their defense was not one of their strong suits.

Dan Campbell’s Lions were 30th in passing yards allowed per game at 245.8, according to teamrankings.com. So Sutton adds to an area of need. Hopefully for Detroit, the secondary forms into a strong unit with Sutton and Jeffrey Okudah.

The Lions also struggled against the run last season, ranking 29th in the league, giving up 146.5 rushing yards per game in 2023, according to teamrankings.com

With the potential departure of Aaron Rodgers, the NFC North might have less competition in the next couple of seasons. The Lions could be a team that steps up as a contender in the division in the near future.