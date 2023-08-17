The Detroit Lions are hoping to have a sweet duo at wide receiver this season between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Nevertheless, there are plenty of obstacles that the Lions will have to overcome to get them both on the field together. While Williams will miss the first six games due to suspension, both he and St. Brown are also dealing with an injury in the meantime, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

“Lions’ WR Jameson Williams has a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“Head coach Dan Campbell added that WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely be back on the field between Monday-Friday of next week after a small ankle injury suffered yesterday.”

This is not great news for the Lions or Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, particularly the latter. With the fact that Williams is already going to miss the first six regular season games, the preseason proved to be extra crucial for him in terms of game reps after missing most of last season recovering from a torn ACL. With the preseason likely over for Williams, he is now set to spend a lot more time on the sidelines than he already has to start his NFL career.

Stay tuned into Lions training camp for any further updates on St. Brown, as he is the Lions number one option at wide receiver and should be ready to go come Week 1. Unfortunately, it does look like it will be awhile before both of these guys are on the field together and clicking on all cylinders.