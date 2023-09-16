Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch will have his jersey from his team's Week 1 win displayed at the Canton Football Hall of Fame. He talked about what the honor means, and he established a huge goal for himself. Via the Detroit Free Press:

“It's big, to have my jersey in the Hall of Fame,” Branch said. “It's there with the greats, and shoot, hopefully one day, that's the plan, hopefully one day I can myself be in the Hall of Fame.

“I'm blessed to just make it (to the NFL). But my overall end goal is that.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Branch, who recorded an interception return for a touchdown in the Lions' 21-20 win over the defending Super-Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, was a first-team All-American at Alabama in 2022. He had 90 tackles, including 14.0 for a loss, 3.0 sacks, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

The Lions picked Branch in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 45 overall pick. Detroit is looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Detroit has not won its division since 1993.

The Lions limited reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to 226 passing yards in the win. Branch's interception ultimately ended up being the difference in the game. He left the game due to cramps but “is good,” according to coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit will return to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. It will be the first of two home games for Detroit, which will play the Atlanta Falcons Sept. 24.

The Lions will have their first divisional game Sept. 28 on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Their next game against an NFC North opponent will be Nov. 19 against the Chicago Bears.