Before their biggest regular-season matchups of 2024 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions got some added help coming, as Kalif Raymond and Alex Anzalone were activated off IR on Saturday, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Help for Sunday night: Lions activated WR Kalif Raymond and LB Alex Anzalone from injured reserve,” Schefter wrote.

Considering how many injuries the Lions' defense has sustained throughout 2024, getting any players back is helpful.

Now, while Detroit hopes to get star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson back at some point during their playoff run, the addition of Anzalone back to their defense is massive heading into Sunday Night Football against the Vikings.

Before Anzalone got activated from IR, the Lions' linebacker core looked like this:

WLB: Trevor Nowaske (13 games, 23 combined tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT)

Trevor Nowaske (13 games, 23 combined tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT) MLB: Jack Campbell (16 games games, 125 combined tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 QB hits, 1.5 sacks)

Jack Campbell (16 games games, 125 combined tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 QB hits, 1.5 sacks) SLB: Ezekiel Turner (8 games, 12 combined tackles, 3 QB hits, 0.5 sacks)

Campbell, as a former first-round pick in 2023, is the clear alpha of those linebackers.

And even with Anzalone missing seven games in 2024, he'd combined for 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one sack. So, while he likely won't be voted an All-Pro linebacker this season, his return to the field is something the Lions desperately needed, especially with the impact of their game against the Vikings on Sunday.

Along with Anzalone, Raymond is a key addition, too.

Since the Lions' offense was in much better shape than their defense, getting him back on the field might've not been as crucial as Anzalone. However, with a must-needed win on Sunday, they'll take all the healthy bodies they can take.

In a crowded Detroit offense, Raymond appeared in 11 games though only starting twice. Throughout those 11 games, Raymond's hauled in 16 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

And although Raymond missed Detroit's last five games, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson likely has something drawn up for the eight-year veteran receiver.