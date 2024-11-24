The Detroit Lions are hoping add to their already incredible 2024 season by adding what would be their 10th victory (and ninth in a row) in Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field in downtown Indianapolis.

However, they may have to do so without two key elements of their team. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond suffered a foot injury and was carted to the locker room after a brief stay in the blue medical tent. Eventually, he would return to the sideline, but was noticeably limping.

Unfortunately for the Lions, Raymond's return to the sideline was brief. He was once again carted back to the locker room.

Minutes ago, the Lions officially designated Raymond as being done for the game. He had only been targeted once by quarterback Jared Goff before his injury.

Raymond has hauled in 16 catches for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns so far in the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the Lions are also dealing with an injury to running back David Montgomery, who has officially been designated as questionable to return. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker briefly left the game, but has since returned.

They're already playing without Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw.

Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond is in his fourth season with Detroit

Raymond is playing with his fifth NFL team, and is currently in his eighth season.

He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, and has also played for the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans.

Following a successful first season with the Lions in 2021, he was re-signed by the team to a two-year, $9.5 million deal, a contract that he parlayed into another two-year extension in August of 2023.