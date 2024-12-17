After Aidan Hutchinson had a season-ending knee injury, the Detroit Lions defensive end teased a potential return if his team makes it to the Super Bowl. “I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl,” Hutchinson said via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Hutchinson made that declaration right after his surgery. Even his parents posted his progress and rehabilitation. However, this isn't the first time he's talked about a potential return.

Less than a week after his injury, Hutchinson could possibly return to the Super Bowl. Safe to say, he's on schedule with where he wants to be. Plus, with the influx of injuries to the Lions, they'll need all the reinforcement they can get in preparation for the playoffs. After a slew of players hitting the injured reserve, help is possibly on the way.

Detroit lost an offensive slugfest to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. While Josh Allen played like Superman, having Hutchinson would've put some serious pressure on the Buffalo quarterback. Hutchinson is one of the most athletic and intelligent players at the position. Before he was injured, he led the league with 7.5 sacks through five games.

Aidan Hutchinson's return could be the difference for the Lions making the Super Bowl

The former Michigan football star attracts so much attention defensively. He'll constantly have offensive tackles and guards double-team him. Anytime he's in a one-on-one scenario, the victory is going to Hutchinson nearly every time. Now, there's been a rise in injured Lions players. Hutchinson was the first star player to be injured, and it's been a domino effect ever since. Not to mention, the Detroit defense has taken a significant hit.

For example, in the last five games, the Lions have allowed 25+ points. Although they're playing high-octane offenses, that production isn't going to last in the playoffs. Still, their offense makes up for it, as evidenced by their 12-2 record. However, Hutchinson's impact is one that made Detroit so lethal in the first five weeks. The statistics are reflective of it but don't share the full picture.

Regardless, the Lions are in the driver's seat to secure the NFC North title and even the conference as a whole. If they do, they'll be the No. 1 seed and receive a first-round bye. Any more time for Hutchinson to recover is one that the franchise will gladly take. Now, it's a matter of time before the former Pro Bowl defensive star makes his return.