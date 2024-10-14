The Detroit Lions were dominant in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the team suffered a great loss despite the dominating 47-9 victory. The Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson to injury in the third quarter. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke about his star pass rusher going down.

Hutchinson had an air cast placed on his lower leg. And he was eventually carted off before being taken to a nearby hospital. The Lions head coach confirmed following the game that his team will have to move forward without one of the best defensive players in the game.

“Hate it for Hutch, it's tough. He's in good hands right now, he's being taken care of. He'll stay back here (in Dallas) and obviously he's going to be down for a little while. That's tough, man. It's hard when you lose someone like him. We'll know a lot more after this, and obviously wish him the best,” Campbell told reporters, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Lions rally around Aidan Hutchinson in second half

Aidan Hutchinson went down in the third quarter after sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Detroit had a big lead at the time he went down. However, the Lions continued their dominating ways after he went down. The defense, especially, put in an inspiring performance without their best player.

The Lions defense forced two fumbles in the second half. Additionally, Detroit picked off two passes from Cowboys quarterbacks after halftime. This includes an interception in the end zone by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the fourth quarter. Joseph has intercepted a pass in fourth of his first five games this season.

It's no secret how much of an impact Hutchinson has on this team. After the game, Lions defensive back Brian Branch put this all into words. “We know how much Hutch means to this defense alone. He's a tone-setter. To see him go down like that… You ain't never want to wish that on none of us. Alex (Anzalone) pulled us together, and we knew we had to do it for Hutch,” he said, via an official Lions social media channel.

Detroit has its eyes on making a run for the Super Bowl this season. Losing a player of Aidan Hutchinson's caliber is certainly a blow to that ambition. It will certainly be interesting to see how the team moves forward should Hutchinson be ruled out for the rest of the season.