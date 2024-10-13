The Detroit Lions were having fun against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. However, the fun came to a screeching halt in the third quarter. Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got to Dak Prescott for a big sack. But Hutchinson remained on the ground after the play.

Medical personnel eventually came to Hutchinson's aid. Both teams came out and took a knee around the Lions star as he was worked on. Hutchinson was taken off the field on a medical cart. He had a cast around his lower leg.

Hutchinson is an important part of Detroit's defense. Moreover, the Lions star has emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. The Lions superstar has played in 38 career games to this point. He has recorded 27.5 sacks already, according to Pro Football Reference. This includes the 6.5 sacks he has recorded through these first four games, which lead the NFL.

Hutchinson's emergence is a big reason for Detroit's turnaround as a franchise. The Lions finished 9-8 in his first year in the league. They overcame a 1-6 start to the year to achieve that winning record, though. And in 2023, they finished 12-5 to claim their first NFC North championship in franchise history.

Hutchinson helped his team overcome some postseason demons, as well. The Lions took on the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend last year. Detroit defeated the Rams to win their first playoff game in over 30 years. The Lions eventually went on to make the NFC Championship Game, though they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Aidan Hutchinson is certainly a vital component of the Lions. If he misses an extended period of time, it would serve as a major blow to the team's defense. Hopefully, Hutchinson can avoid a serious injury and return to the field with no complications sooner rather than later.