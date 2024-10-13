The Detroit Lions are one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season, and they have displayed their strength and power in winning three of their first four games this season. After an early bye in Week 5, they have looked like a dominant team in the first half of their Week 6 game against the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Lions looked like overpowering bullies in building a 27-6 halftime lead over their struggling hosts. Fox analyst Tom Brady said that he was impressed with the creativity the Lions had shown in building the big lead. He said the creativity that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had demonstrated on a flea-flicker play that resulted in a Jared Goff 52-yard pass to to tight end Sam LaPorta was exceptional.

He added that the motion the Lions had used prior to the snap made the Cowboys indecisive in their plan to slow down the Detroit offense.

While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is clearly responsible for the overall performance of the team, Dallas has been hurt badly by defensive injuries. DeMarcus Lawrence is on injured reserve and so is Marshawn Kneeland (torn meniscus), while linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) and linebacker Erick Kendricks (calf/shoulder) could not play against the Lions.

Lions facing crucial chunk of their schedule

After the Week 6 game against the Cowboys, the Lions will face NFC North rivals in two of the next three weeks. They travel to Minnesota to take on the undefeated Vikings in Week 7 and they go to Green Bay in Week 9. In between those two games, they have a winnable game against the struggling Tennessee Titans. Another major test follows in Week 10 when they go to Houston to takes on the surging Texans.

The Lions suffered a major blow in the second half as they were bringing the hammer down on the Cowboys. Dynamic pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared to suffer a gruesome broken leg while pressuring Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The Lions medical staff quickly attended to the team's best defensive player and he was carted off the field after the injury was stabilized.

The injury will clearly have a long-term impact on the Lions, and head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have to come up with alternative plans since Hutchinson's pass rush abilities have been so important to the Detroit defense. Hutchinson had a league-leading 6.5 sacks prior to facing the Cowboys.

While the defense has taken a major hit with the Hutchinson injury, the offense has been operating at peak efficiency and has a chance to dominate in the weeks to come.