The Detroit Lions were expected to get linebacker Alex Anzalone back from injury in Week 18. With their winner-take-all clash with the Minnesota Vikings on the horizon, the team officially confirmed the news. Anzalone and wide receiver Kalif Raymond are both active for the Week 18 showdown at Ford Field in Detroit.

Anzalone has not played since Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star Lions linebacker broke his forearm in a 52-6 rout of the Jaguars at Ford Field. Raymond, meanwhile, has missed the last four games with a foot injury. He has emerged as one of the better punt returners in the NFL while adding some extra speed to the offense.

The Lions and Vikings are set for one of the more anticipated regular season games in recent memory. Both teams enter Sunday Night Football with a 14-2 record. One of them will face the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend. The winner of Sunday's contest wins the NFC North, earns the top seed in the NFC, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Alex Anzalone, Kalif Raymond are important to Lions

Alex Anzalone was a major loss for the Lions in the middle of the season. Injuries decimated Detroit's defense, and Anzalone's absence has especially been felt in recent weeks. “Thor” recorded 120+ tackles in each of the last two seasons before 2024. Moreover, he has emerged as one of the best coverage linebackers in the league.

Kalif Raymond, meanwhile, earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 as a return man. This year, Raymond averaged nearly 14.5 yards per punt return while racking up nearly 400 yards on 27 returns. On offense, he has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He had a rather dominating performance against the Tennessee Titans before his injury.

Both players play a significant role for the Lions and have come up big at different points this season. The Lions are starting to get healthy at the perfect time. And that only bodes well for their chances in the playoffs. Still, they have an important task ahead of them on Sunday. Let's see if Anzalone and Raymond can play a part in defeating the Vikings in this high-stakes contest.