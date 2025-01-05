Less than two months after a fractured forearm threatened the end of his season, Alex Anzalone will return in Week 18. The star linebacker will be active for the Detroit Lions' massive clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football but will be limited in his first game back.

In his return, Anzalone will have a brace on his arm and play with a snap count, Ian Rapoport announced on the NFL Network. Anzalone could also come off the bench after spending seven weeks on injured reserve.

“[Alex Anzalone] was officially activated yesterday and will play tonight,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is they're going to monitor his snaps and he will wear a special pad on his forearm to protect him.”

Expand Tweet

Along with Anzalone, the Lions activated wideout Kalif Raymond for Week 18. Raymond has been on injured reserve since Week 13 with a foot injury.

The Lions' and Vikings' Week 18 clash will have the highest stakes of any game of the season. The winner will claim the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the loser will fall all the way down to No. 5 in the playoffs. Detroit won the first meeting between the two teams, taking a hard-fought 31-29 victory in Week 7.

Anzalone's return will be a welcome sight for a Lions team that has struggled with injuries all year. The team's defense has specifically suffered, as at one point, it was forced to play with less than half of its traditional starters.

Anzalone had been the Lions' leading tackler in each of the previous two seasons. His absence has opened up additional opportunities for emerging second-year Jack Campbell, who has continued to thrive. Entering Week 18, Campbell leads Detroit with 125 tackles on the year.

Lions' defense with Alex Anzalone's return in Week 18

With Anzalone back in the lineup, the Lions are set to have their healthiest defense in weeks. However, they still will proceed with eight defenders on injured reserve and nine total out in Week 18.

The team's best overall defensive player, Aidan Hutchinson, remains out with a broken leg. Key contributors Alim McNeill, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Carlton Davis III and Ennis Rakestraw are all also on injured reserve. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley joins them on the inactive list with an illness.

While Anzalone was out, Detroit briefly lost its top tackler, pass rusher, and cornerback. The team's consistent injury issues make its 14-2 record all the more impressive.