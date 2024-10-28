Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions turned in another dominating performance in Week 8 as Detroit blew out the Tennessee Titans. However, unlike in weeks previous, the star of the show was not quarterback Jared Goff. Rather, return man Kalif Raymond dominated on special teams to help the Lions win their sixth game of the season.

Raymond went off against his former Titans team on Sunday afternoon. He ran for 190 punt return yards — 12 shy of the single game record for punt return yards. This included a 64-yard return that nearly went for a score and a 90-yard house call that did find paydirt. Lions head coach Dan Campbell heaped a ton of praise on Raymond after his performance against the Titans.

“I know this, everything for him, it's been perfect, and it's been the right mixture and the environment's been great. And he's been outstanding and his confidence level and everything that he brings to us as a player. I can stand up here and go all day talking about (Raymond). What a stud he is. But he's just, he's one of those guys. He's one of those guys,” Campbell said, via Detroit reporter Tim Twentyman.

Kalif Raymond is a key member of for Dan Campbell's Lions

Kalif Raymond began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2016. In 2017, he played six games for the New York Giants but didn't receive a major opportunity. He told Twentyman that he believed his career was nearing its end after his final game with New York.

“I was struggling,” Raymond said. “Had a lot of fear, a lot of doubt. I remember I actually walked off the field, I was playing for the Giants, and I said, ‘I just played my last NFL game.' I thought that in my head.”

Raymond kept working and eventually signed with the Titans in 2019. He emerged as their return man and a gadget player on offense. He played parts of two seasons with Tennessee before hitting free agency. That's when the Lions came calling, and he signed in Detroit in 2021. Since then, Raymond has served as something of a mentor for Detroit.

“I tell guys all the time, ‘Go talk to (Raymond)' Some of these young guys. I'm like, ‘You want to know reality in this league? Go talk to him,” Campbell said, via Twentyman. “He'll give you some perspective.”

The Lions moved to 6-1 on the 2024 NFL season as they continue to look like a prime Super Bowl contender. However, they have a lot of work cut out for them if they wish to retain their NFC North crown. In fact, they have a huge NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers next week at Lambeau Field that could bring major NFC playoff implications down the line.