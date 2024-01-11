Jared Goff spoke out about the chip on his shoulder since joining Detroit.

Anticipation for Sunday's Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff game is already reaching a fever pitch. The Lions' quarterback Jared Goff was traded to the Motor City in a deal that sent eventual Super Bowl winning Lions franchise legend Matthew Stafford to the Rams.

Goff got brutally honest recently about his desire to win a playoff game for the city of Detroit. A series of bold predictions for Lions vs. Rams were made this week in anticipation of the exciting NFC Wild Card matchup.

The number one overall draft pick in 2016, Goff has never been one to shy away from sharing honest takes on the state of his emotions. Recently the Lions star QB shared his thoughts on the ‘chip' residing on his shoulder since the day he was traded away from the franchise he led to a Super Bowl.

Goff Shares Positive of Being Traded By Rams

Speaking to ESPN in an article released Wednesday, the Lions QB Goff shared his thoughts on the ‘chip' that now resides on his shoulder since being traded by Sean McVay's team.

He was asked about whether it still exists, and had the following to say.

“Of course,” the Lions signal caller said. “I think it'll never leave me, and I think that's a good thing.”

According to Goff, there were differing perspectives between him and his former head coach that led to the split.

“Obviously, we had our differences there at the end, but he's a great coach,” Goff said about McVay. “He's a guy that taught me a lot.”

McVay acknowledged that Goff “deserved better” when speaking about his former quarterback, who is now a star for the Detroit Lions.

“The thing that I'll never run away from are mistakes that I've made in previous instances. But when you look back on it, the gratitude for those four years, all the good memories that we had. And then when you end up making a change, that ended up being difficult. And could it have been handled better on my end? Absolutely. And I'll never run away from that,” he said.

Stafford Jersey Bans Surprise Many

Some fans and local Detroit Lions supportive bars have called for Matthew Stafford jersey bans ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford has come out in support of her husband, with the historic playoff game set to start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.