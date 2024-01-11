The Rams could be without one of their key safeties on Sunday night against the Lions.

Every game matters in the NFL playoffs. Thus, teams fighting for their lives in the postseason in their pursuit of the Super Bowl are going to need all hands on deck. But for the Los Angeles Rams, they could well be without one of their key defenders in safety Jordan Fuller, who sustained an ankle injury during their 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated, Fuller is “day-to-day” with his current injury, and he wasn't able to practice on Wednesday, which may be a crucial hint on his status leading up to the Rams' NFL Wild Card Round tussle against the Detroit Lions.

Jordan Fuller, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, may be a true game-time decision on Sunday night, as the team will try to do everything in their power to make sure that the 25-year old safety is healthy enough to suit up in the team's most important game of the season to this point.

“We're going to take it a day at a time, but I think we do need to be prepared and get contingency plans in place. But we're hopeful that he might be able to make it to the game,” McVay said.

Injuries a part of professional sports, but it's simply unfortunate timing for Jordan Fuller to sustain an injury that could keep him out for the team's upcoming playoff game against the Lions. Fuller played and started in all 17 of the Rams' regular season games, tallying 94 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Not only was Fuller quite the steady hand for the Rams this past season, he, according to Sean McVay, also brings a tenacious brand of defense thanks to his leadership on the field.

“Communicator, a guy that’s played with great range. I think he's made a lot of timely plays in crunch time situations. He’s been a captain for a reason…It would be a big one for us, but we’re hoping we don’t have to go quite in that direction yet,” McVay said of Fuller, per Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune.

As Flick pointed out, the Rams will be relying on Russ Yeast to play the bulk of minutes at safety if Jordan Fuller can't make it on Sunday night.