When Detroit Lions defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson returns to action, he could have a different name on the back of his uniform. The veteran revealed that he is taking the necessary steps to legally change his name to Ceedy Duce, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

Fans have seen this before, as more athletes have literally reinvented themselves over the years. The most famous NFL example occurred when retired star wide receiver Chad Johnson changed his surname to Ochocinco in 2008 (eventually changed it back a few years later). More recently, Miami Dolphins WR Robbie Anderson announced he is now Robbie Chosen.

#Lions safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson announced that he's legally changing his name to Ceedy Duce. pic.twitter.com/DGDQsY3D5e — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2023

It is pointless to speculate, but there are obviously plenty of reasons as to what could motivate Gardner-Johnson's change. For what it's worth, he does have one of the longer names in the league, so perhaps marketability could be a factor. “Ceedy Duce” could also be a nickname he really took a liking to in his youth.

Regardless of what last season's co-interception leader goes by, fans' primary concern is his health. CJ Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks and is currently on the Injured Reserve without any set timetable for a return.

It is a devastating development, given the fact that he signed a one-year contract with the Lions in the hopes of securing a more lucrative deal this upcoming offseason. He has 13 tackles in two games. Despite being on the sidelines, the former Florida star has kept busy.

One cannot put a price on peace of mind, so hopefully this name change brings Gardner-Johnson great satisfaction. Though, it would probably benefit Detroit's defense if the 25-year-old returns before he officially becomes Ceedy Duce.