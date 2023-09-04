After a relatively successful 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins are looking for extra depth. They already have a talented wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, injuries are a very real threat to a championship team. If they want to make it deep, they need to find some players that can contribute in a pinch.

With that in mind, the Dolphins are bringing in a familiar face to fans. Robbie Chosen, who was released by Miami less than a week ago, is back with the team, per Cameron Wolfe. However, Chosen was signed as a part of the practice squad.

“Dolphins signed WR Robbie Chosen to their practice squad. Chosen is back after spending nearly the entire offseason and camp with the team.”

Chosen was signed by the Dolphins early in the offseason to bolster their wide receiver group. Hill and Waddle are great, but having a solid WR3/4 on the roster is never a bad thing. Having someone that can be a reliable third option but also fill in as #2 when needed is a good failsafe for disastrous injuries.

Besides, if Chosen can get back to his previous form, he'd be overqualified as a WR3 for the Dolphins. He had a couple of solid seasons with the Panthers before breaking on in 2020 with a 1,000 yard season. Since then, Chosen has struggled to find that same consistency in his play.

If he does get called up to the main roster, Chosen won't be asked to go for 1,000 yards in a season. Rather, he'll be there as the release valve when both Waddle and Hill inevitably get keyed on by defenses. Can he do that?