The feud between Deebo Samuel and C.J. Gardner-Johnson continues.

Things first heated up between the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and Detroit Lions cornerback when Gardner-Johnson criticized Samuel for his involvement in the 49ers-Browns pre-game fights. Samuel previously responded to those remarks.

Garnder-Johnson continued the online battle Wednesday on Instagram Live.

“Another thing. Bro, don't be friendly when you see me, because you be so flashy,” Gardner-Johnson. “You better hope, bro you better hope all that talk you be doing when we see you all, whatever [playoff] round it may be… because I can guard you. You can't run routes. You're a running back. You're a running back. I ain't gonna sit here and play with you, little boy. Just because you got a little bag, people give you a little clout, and then you ain't nothing, bro. Stop playing.”

During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Deebo appeared amused by Gardner-Johnson's IG Live. “It just sound like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money, and nobody knows who he is.”

The 49ers and Lions do not play each other this season, so this rivalry will remain off the field for now. Gardner-Johnson is also expected to miss a lot of the year recovering from a torn pec. Deebo Samuel is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained early in the 49ers loss to the Browns. His injury is not serious and he has a good chance of playing in the 49ers-Vikings game on Monday Night Football.