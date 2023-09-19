In a rather brutal injury blow, the Detroit Lions might have just lost one of the best defensive backs in the NFL in CJ Gardner-Johnson.

According to the latest reports, Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pec after Sunday's Week 2 loss over the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared to sustain the injury during the opening drive of the contest, as he was seen clearly hurt and favoring his shoulder after the play. While he was able to return and play, the latest updates prove that his injury is more serious than it seemed.

The 25-year-old safety is out indefinitely, but there's a chance that he'll be out for the season as a result, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

CJ Gardner-Johnson is expected to undergo more tests and evaluation in the coming days, so Lions fans should know more about the severity of the issue real soon. By then, the Detroit franchise should also be able to provide a clear recovery timeline for him and make a decision about his status moving forward.

Of course hopes are high that Gardner-Johnson's injury isn't as significant as what has been reported. If he does end up missing the whole season, though, the Lions will be in deep trouble. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has established himself as a key leader for the Lions, so losing him this early will be quite the massive blow. He has already recorded 13 tackles and two pass breakups in two games so far.