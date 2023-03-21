Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s brief tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles comes to a close. The 25-year-old safety is joining the Detroit Lions after a prolonged contract saga with the Eagles.

The Eagles retained a good number of guys from last year’s NFC championship-winning team but the Lions still have a good team. Gardner-Johnson sees more than that. He believes Detroit has more talent than Philadelphia, according to Kevin Patra of the NFL website.

“To be honest with you, it’s a little better,” Gardner-Johnson said of the Lions’ roster, via NFL media. “But that’s just on me, I mean everybody can look from the outside looking in. But this team is talented. This team, we can win the division, like possibly win the division. Everybody should feel that way. But when I look at a team coming from where I came from, the teams I played on, won multiple divisions, been in playoff games, been to the Super Bowl, this team has what it takes to be a divisional (champion). You know what I’m saying, get there, win the division, get to the playoffs. But it’s got to start with, what’s your identity? Who are you? And I think that’s going to start when we get back with each other on the mandatory date to kick in.”

Gardner-Johnson is certainly right to be confident in the Lions, who have lots of very good players that are also young. But to suggest that they have more talent than the Eagles is quite bold after Philly was the top seed in the conference. CJGJ’s confidence will play a big part in continuing the progress Detroit is making.

The Lions, after adding Gardner-Johnson and supplementing the loss of Jamaal Williams with David Montgomery, also have two top-20 draft picks to use to build their team. They should be able to compete for the NFC North title. Meanwhile, the Eagles will still need to find a new safety option.