On Thursday, it was reported that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would be coming out of retirement to sign with the Detroit Lions, where he was a backup a season ago. Bridgwater had recently been coaching high school football, where he led his alma mater to the state championship this season, but has since apparently decided that his playing days are not yet over.

Recently, head coach Dan Campbell spoke on how this surprising development came to be.

“I've been in contact with Teddy for a while,” said Campbell, via the Lions account on X, formerly Twitter. “It was something that was always a potential possibility, and we all know what Teddy's been doing down there, giving back to his community. They won a championship down there, so his debut in coaching worked out pretty dang good. But just to be able to add somebody back here that's got experience, he's staying in shape, he's been throwing… it just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team.”

Campbell also spoke on what this does and does not mean for the team's current backup Hendon Hooker.

“It doesn't mean we're disappointed in Hooker,” said Campbell. “That's not what this means. It just means that this gives us somebody that's played a lot in the NFL. We're getting ready for the playoffs and so it'll be good to get him back in the fold with us.”

The Lions' starter of course is Jared Goff, who has put together a fringe MVP level season for Detroit, leading them to have one of the most prolific offenses in recent NFL history.

Detroit still has a shot at clinching the number one overall seed in the NFC, which may very well come down to their Week 17 matchup vs the Minnesota Vikings. Before that, however, is a Monday Night Football tilt with the San Francisco 49ers this week.