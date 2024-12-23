The Detroit Lions are on fire, and their offensive creativity was on full display in Sunday's 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears. A perfectly executed trick play resulted in a touchdown, highlighting the Lions’ dominance and innovative play-calling under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The play started innocuously enough, with quarterback Jared Goff taking the snap on first-and-10 from Chicago's 21-yard line. Then the drama unfolded. Goff stumbled forward, appearing to fumble as running back Jahmyr Gibbs mimicked a botched handoff. The chaos triggered shouts of “ball, ball” and “fumble, fumble” from the Bears' defense. But it was all an elaborate act.

Goff never lost control of the ball. As the Bears defenders converged to recover the supposed fumble, tight end Sam LaPorta broke free downfield. Goff turned and launched a perfect pass to LaPorta, who was wide open in the end zone.

After the game, Goff detailed the clever design: “Ben Johnson asked me if I could actually fumble on purpose, and I suggested we just fake a fumble instead,” he shared, via Nolan Bianchi on X, formerly Twitter.

The Lions blowout the Bears on Sunday as they keep it rolling

LaPorta credited the coaching staff for their attention to detail: “Our coaches do a great job seeing tendencies. A couple of weeks ago, they noticed on film that the defense reacted heavily to a fumble, so we used that to our advantage.”

The touchdown extended Detroit’s lead to 34-14 early in the third quarter and cemented their victory, improving their record to a franchise-best 13-2. Goff continued his stellar season, completing 23 of 32 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. He also connected on an 82-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams, who finished with five receptions for 143 yards and a score.

With running back David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs stepped up in the No. 1 role, racking up 154 total yards and a touchdown. The Lions' offense amassed 474 total yards, maintaining their spot as the NFL’s highest-scoring unit. While the Lions offense was nearly unstoppable, the defense showed vulnerabilities.

The unit, missing starters like Aidan Hutchinson and cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Carlton Davis III, allowed 382 yards to Chicago. Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had one of his best games, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Despite these concerns, the Lions have solidified their position atop the NFC standings. They’re in a fierce race for the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with the Eagles and Vikings, both close behind.

The Lions’ 13th win is a testament to their balanced attack and coaching creativity. As the postseason looms, the team will need to address its defensive inconsistencies. But for now, Detroit fans can celebrate a historic season led by one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.