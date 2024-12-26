Teddy Bridgewater, who last played in an NFL game in 2023, is reportedly coming out of retirement and is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

“Comeback: High school state championship-winning coach and NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater is coming out of retirement and is expected to sign with the #Lions, sources tell The Insiders. Bridgewater appeared on @nflnetwork and revealed his plans to play again. Back to Detroit,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bridgewater made his NFL debut in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in Minnesota until 2017 before joining the New Orleans Saints for the 2018 season. He later spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. In 2023, Bridgewater appeared in one NFL game with the Lions. Now he is set to return to Detroit.

Bridgewater has spent his retirement as a coach. However, rumors of his return to the NFL had previously swirled. Sure enough, he is reportedly expected to come out of retirement.

Bridgewater is still only 32 years old, and he clearly feels as if he can still play at the NFL level.

The quarterback has made one Pro Bowl team in his NFL career, something he accomplished in 2015 with the Vikings. Although he has not played in a Pro Bowl since the 2015 campaign, Bridgewater has still made a big impact with other teams.

At the very least. Bridgewater will be a respectable backup quarterback with the Lions. Perhaps he will receive the opportunity to start at some point down the road, whether it is in Detroit or with another team.

Either way, Teddy Bridgewater is not ready to leave the NFL just yet. His return is exciting, and it will be intriguing to see if he gets an opportunity to play.