Dan Campbell opened up more on the controversial two-point try

The Detroit Lions' two-point play that got called back against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night due to illegal touching has been a hot topic since, and Dan Campbell opened up about what they had planned to do on the play, which was confuse the Cowboys when it came to which player actually reported as eligible.

“It's about eligibility,” Dan Campbell said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That's what it's about. And it has nothing to do with the ref. the ref knows. He knows. Because 68 reported. It's for the defense, so that they see three different people. And you're just hoping they happen to not hear that it's 70 [who isn't eligible]. That's all.”

The Lions and Campbell's plan was to fool the Cowboys, and it did work, but the problem is that they fooled the referees as well.

As we all know, the Lions then lost the game after not converting on a two-point conversion from about the three yard line. Now, the Cowboys are in the driving seat for the NFC East as well as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, while the Lions are likely going to be the No. 3 seed.

Detroit finishes the regular season with a game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, the Lions will host a playoff game, in what will surely be an emotional day for many fans who have been waiting to see that happen in their lives. Eventually, maybe the Lions will get a chance to avenge the loss to the Cowboys in the playoffs this January.