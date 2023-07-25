The Detroit Lions recently made an interesting addition ahead of training camp. They acquired former second-round pick Denzel Mims from the New York Jets. It's essentially a win-win situation for the Lions and Mims. Detroit gets a free look at a once-highly touted prospect. And Mims has a chance to turn his career around.

The new Lions receiver acknowledged as much on Monday when speaking to reporters. He made it crystal clear that he has a chip on his shoulder following the trade. And he wants to make an impact on a Lions team with playoff aspirations in 2023.

“S**t, yeah. For sure. D**n right, I got a chip on my shoulder, for sure,” Mims said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s time for me to show it, though.”

Mims comes to Detroit after a rough three seasons with the Jets. The 25-year-old pass catcher has yet to catch a touchdown pass in the NFL, in fact. And his best season came in his rookie year back in 2020.

However, he has a chance to get back on track with the Lions. Detroit will miss former first-round pick Jameson Williams for six weeks due to a gambling suspension. This gives Mims a perfect chance to get extended playing time, and perhaps earn a more prominent role in this offense.

At the end of the day though, all Mims needs is the opportunity. And in Detroit, he has just that. “I finally get to go out here and show what I can do and play every position I want to play and just get to do everything I want to do, just not some stuff,” Denzel Mims said, via Sports Illustrated. “So, I'm thankful.”