The Detroit Lions are having their best season in franchise history. Detroit is 14-2 heading into Week 18 and has absolutely everything to play for against Minnesota. They will want all hands on deck for that huge game. The Lions may even get a couple of players back from injury for this important divisional matchup.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is one player who could return for Week 18. Head coach Dan Campbell joked on 97.1 The Ticket about what it would take for Anzalone to get the green light to play on Sunday.

“He's got to be able to do a handstand,” Campbell joked on Thursday. “He's got to be able to do a handstand press-up. And then really a version of a jumping jack on his hands.”

Don't let Campbell's words fool you, he is simply joking around with the radio hosts. The Lions are trying to get Anzalone back for Week 18, but Campbell isn't going to put all his cards on the table on Thursday.

Anzalone suffered an arm injury during Detroit's Week 11 52-6 rout against Jacksonville. He returned to Wednesday's walk-through practice as a limited participant.

The Lions would be thrilled to have Anzalone back for one of their most important games of the season.

Lions' players talk about preparing for huge Week 18 matchup against Vikings

Everything is on the line in Week 18 for both the Lions and Vikings. The winner of this game will get the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Meanwhile, the loser will become the No. 5 seed and likely head to Tampa Bay during the Wild Card round.

Detroit is one of the best teams in the NFL at motivating its players under Dan Campbell. The team sounded confident when speaking about this matchup on Wednesday.

Lions QB Jared Goff will arguably be the most important player on the field for Detroit on Sunday. Goff believes that he is in the prime of his career and is ready for the primetime game.

“I’m in Year 9 right now and I think I said last year and the year before, I’m kind of entering my prime then, I’m probably right in my prime now and feeling pretty good and hope my prime lasts quite some time,” Goff said per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will also be an important player against the Vikings. He will shoulder a heavy load of carries and targets on offense with David Montgomery still banged up.

Gibbs sounded confident when talking about this game on Wednesday.

“We know what's at stake,” Gibbs said per Eric Woodyard. However, he plans to prepare like “every other week.”

The atmosphere inside Ford Field will likely feel like a playoff game this weekend.

Lions vs. Vikings kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.