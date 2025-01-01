The Detroit Lions are one of the most banged-up teams in the National Football League, and yet have gone undefeated on the road for the first time in franchise history.

Additionally, the Lions sit atop the NFC North Division with a 14-2 record.

Ahead of their winner-takes-all showdown against the Minnesota Vikings next weekend, they've welcomed an important player back to practice. Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who hasn't played since breaking his forearm in Detroit's Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Thursday will be a major indicator of where Anzalone is in his recovery, via MLive.

“Tomorrow is going to be a really big day for us to see where he’s at,” Campbell said.

His 21-day window to return to action has opened. The Lions take on the Vikings at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday at Ford Field.

The injury list for the Detroit Lions this season is extensive

The fact that the Lions are 14-2 with the amount of injuries that they've suffered is nothing short of remarkable. In fact, the Lions have lost the following players at some point during this season:

DE Aidan Hutchinson (broken leg), DT Alim McNeill (knee, ACL), DT Kyle Peko (pectoral), DE Marcus Davenport (triceps), DE John Cominsky (knee, MCL), DT Mekhi Wingo (knee), DE Nate Lynn (shoulder), DT David Bada (Achilles), LB Alex Anzalone (broken arm), LB Derrick Barnes (knee, PCL and MCL), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee, ACL), CB Carlton Davis (fractured jaw), CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring), CB Khalil Dorsey (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (broken finger), RB David Montgomery (knee, MCL), WR Kalif Raymond (foot), WR Antoine Green (brain), OL Conner Galvin (knee), OL Netane Muti (shoulder), K Michael Badgley (hamstring).