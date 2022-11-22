Published November 22, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are rolling right now and they’ve got a top-10 offense in the NFL. On top of that, it appears rookie wideout Jameson Williams, who tore his ACL in the National Championship in January with Alabama, isn’t far off returning.

His three-week practice window opened on Monday and head coach Dan Campbell spoke out on his looming NFL debut, giving some insight on how the Lions plan to ease him into action before he actually takes the field.

Via PFT:

“Yeah, just to get him involved, get him around, see where he can go with it,” Campbell said in his Monday press conference. “I mean, he’s going to run some routes here in a minute. He and a few of our receivers, we’re going to let them — let them run a little bit and have [Tim] Boyle throw to them. And just get his legs under him from a football aspect.

Campbell refused to commit to Jameson Williams needing the full 21 days to get ready, too:

“Yeah, it’s a good question,” Campbell said. “I mean, I think it’s just let’s see where he’s at because really the rehab that he’s done now that even though this is technically not practice if you will it’s more walk-through mode. But the things that he’ll do starting [Monday] out there live are much more football oriented. So, I think we — we’ll just see where he can go and see how fast he can get there.”

After all, Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s expected to be special, but it will take some time for him to get going. Nevertheless, adding the wideout to this offense is definitely exciting. He should be a key piece for the future.