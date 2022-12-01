Published December 1, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

One year ago, a tragedy struck a community in Oxford, Michigan. An active shooter opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven. One year on and the Detroit Lions are still sending their support to the community.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell attended his usual media availability on Wednesday. Instead of a Lions hat, he wore an Oxford Wildcats hat.

“If you’re outside of that community who was directly impacted, you go about your lives and you forget about it,” Campbell said. “You’ve got other things going on, this and that, and I think just for this moment, I want them to know we’re thinking about them.”

In the days following the tragedy, Detroit honored the victims ahead of their game that weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. They wore a special helmet decal for the game and held a moment of silence at Ford Field.

The Lions, then 0-10-1, defeated the Vikings on a walk-off Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown. They dedicated the game ball and victory to Oxford High School.

“It was important,” Campbell said Wednesday. “Look, I go back to that time last year and, really, there was more to it than just we’re going out to win a game. It was about, at the very least, you wanted to just take their mind off of it even for a little bit and know that, hey, we were playing for them. So, I was glad we were able to give that to him and give them the ball.”

The four students killed in the tragedy were Madisyn Baldwin (17), Tate Myre (16), Hana St. Juliana (14), and Justin Schilling (17). Myre, a member of the Oxford football team, died while attempting to stop the shooting.

This day was undoubtedly rough for so many people. Hopefully, those affected receive the support they need. And may they one day find peace after such an unspeakable tragedy.