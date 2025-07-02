In this new era of college football, money has become the most important thing. Players want to make money, and the programs with the most money tend to do well. So, schools are trying to find the best ways to make money. Big changes have already happened throughout the past few years, and that will continue. The LSU football team is looking to create another as the Tigers are hoping to sell jersey patch advertisements.

“NEW: LSU plans to sell jersey patch advertisements, pending NCAA approval, @NOLAnews reports,” On3 said in a post.

Right now, the only patches that you'll see on a college football jersey are for bowl games or maybe a tribute to someone or something. Advertisement patches haven't made their way into the sport yet, but the LSU football team wants to change that.

According to a report from nola.com, LSU has come up with a plan to get patches on jerseys in every sport.

“LSU has mapped out where the patches would go on every jersey, from cross country to football,” the report states. “Most of them would appear on the chest in purple and gold.”

Sponsorship logos are legal on football fields, and when that was approved, LSU athletic director Scott Stricklin immediately started to think about jersey patches.

“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Stricklin said, according to an article from On3. “That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. The pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn’t seem like something that’s crazy for us to consider these days.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has spoke on the matter as well. He knew that something like this was coming because at the end of the day, it's an easy way for schools to make more money.

“We’ve had jersey patches in bowl games,” Sankey said. “I would anticipate there’s going to be a continuing push (for new revenues), and we’re going to have to come to some agreement in this new environment on where those limits exist.”

Like so many other changes happening in college sports, this is one that the majority of fans won't like if it does get approved. Iconic uniforms are a big part of college football, and the LSU football team has a good one. People are worried about the sport becoming a big advertisement, and it seems to be trending in that direction.