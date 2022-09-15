D’Andre Swift clarifies his status for Week 2 after back-to-back DNPs

The Detroit Lions have been without their star running back D’Andre Swift for the past two days. An ankle injury has caused him to miss Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

But Swift is confident that he will be ready to go for Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, Swift stated, “I’m alright.”

After missing his 2nd straight practice today (ankle), #Lions RB D’Andre Swift tells ESPN, “I’m alright.” Swift says he’ll “most definitely” be ready to go for Week 2 vs. Washington. He’s often being contacted by fantasy football lovers but says he doesn’t “pay no mind to it.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 15, 2022

Swift went on to add that he’ll “most definitely” be ready for the Lions’ week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

In week 1, D’Andre Swift seemed to pick up right where he left off last season. During the Lions 35-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift rushed for 144 rushing yards and one touchdown on just 15 carries. He led all running backs in yards per carry with 9.6.

Along with his efforts on the ground, Swift added another 31 receiving yards on three receptions. He currently sits at third in rushing yards and is first in yards from scrimmage for running backs

Swift looks to yet again be a central piece of the Lions’ offense. Before being injured last season, he was on pace for an elite season. He finished with 617 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his second season. Along with this, he recorded 62 receptions for 452 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions’ offense is dominated by young weapons in Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two both turned in strong performances in week 1. And they will now be taking on a Commander’s defense that allowed 22 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Given that all goes to plan, Swift could be in line for another big performance.