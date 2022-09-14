Amon-Ra St. Brown sounds off after Lions fall short in Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions have caught the attention of many around the NFL. With an offense full of young skill players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’andre Swift, the potential is limitless. With head coach Dan Campbell leading the charge, the Lions believe this year could be where they finally go down the right path.

St. Brown and the Lions’ offense played well in week one. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by a final score of 38-35. Yet even with the offense’s success, the players know that it wasn’t enough.

Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared on Inside the Pride, a video series on the Lions’ youtube page. During his recent appearance, St. Brown spoke on how things are different for the team, and how they are handling the week 1 loss.

St. Brown stated, “Coach Campbell made it clear right away, this year is going to be different than last year. So going into that first week, I mean, we wanted to win. We wanted nothing else. For us to fall short again, it feels like last year but we know that this year is a completely different team, and we understand that.”

St. Brown was then asked what makes this team different than last year’s group. He responded, saying “I feel like this year looks completely different. Whether it’s practice, whether it’s meeting, whether we’re out there throwing routes, whatever it is, it just feels different this year, and we feel it. Going into each and every game, we understand that we have to win. There is no other way around it.”

In a short time, Campbell has quickly changed the culture of this team. This unit believes that they are a threat, regardless of who they are playing.

And at the forefront of this change, the Lions’ young core is found. St. Brown has already proven that he is a reliable talent in this league. He is locked in as the Lions WR1. A strong outing that saw the second-year pass catcher record eight receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown only solidified that.