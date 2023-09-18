The thought was that the Detroit Lions would have to play their next game or two without running back David Montgomery, who suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home. Montgomery did not sound too optimistic about his short-term status when asked about his injury after the Seahawks game, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Lions’ RB David Montgomery, who did not finish Sunday’s game and was limping after, told reporters he it would take “a couple weeks” for his quad injury to heal.”

But Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Montgomery was “day-to-day” with a thigh bruise, indicating that perhaps the injury is more minor than initially feared.

Montgomery's injury could still result in the team giving rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs a heavier workload in the team's ground attack. Gibbs rushed for just 17 yards on seven carries against the Seahawks, an inefficient performance that he will have to forget, especially if he is tasked with a lead role in Week 3.

It will be worth monitoring Montgomery's activity in practice this week to see how he manages the injury. If he is forced to miss Week 3, Gibbs and Craig Reynolds would be tasked with handling the load for Detroit when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Apart from Montgomery, the Lions also saw pass rusher James Houston suffer an injury against the Seahawks.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year deal worth $18 million back in March — before they traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.