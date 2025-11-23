The Detroit Lions took the best punch from the New York Giants all game long. Detroit was behind New York for most of the game, but forced overtime with a 59-yard Jake Bates field goal. Then the Lions played complementary in overtime to get a crucial win.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ripped off a 69-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of overtime against the Giants.

That touchdown gave Gibbs three touchdowns on the game, one receiving and two rushing. He finished with 26 touches for 264 total yards and those three scores.

Detroit's defense sealed the deal on the following drive with an Aidan Hutchinson sack of Jameis Winston on fourth down. That forced a turnover on downs for New York, and a 34-27 overtime victory for Detroit.

It was not a pretty win for the Lions, but they got the job done thanks to some extra time.

New York gained the lead early with a crazy trick play to Wan'Dale Robinson to go up 7-0 in the first quarter. They also pulled out another trick play later in the game, resulting in an epic receiving touchdown by QB Jameis Winston.

However, the Lions surged back into the game in the fourth quarter. And finally proved to be the better team in overtime.

Detroit is now 7-4 on the season, keeping pace with both Chicago and Green Bay. Both teams also secured wins in the early window of Week 12.

But Detroit has very little time to savor this victory.

Next up for the Lions is a Thanksgiving showdown with the Packers.