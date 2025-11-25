The Detroit Lions started the season as co-favorites along with the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC championship and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. While the Lions have not managed to play with the same dominance they demonstrated in the 2024 season when they had a 15-2 regular-season record, the team still has an excellent chance to fulfill all expectations.

The Lions have a 7-4 record as they prepare to host their annual Thanksgiving Day game. They will face the division rival Green Bay Packers, who are slightly ahead of the Lions in second place in the NFC North with a 7-3-1 record. The Chicago Bears lead the division with an 8-3 record.

Any one of those three teams could end up winning the division and possibly earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff structure. The Packers defeated the Lions in Week 1 at Lambeau Field, and they are looking to sweep the season series.

The Lions have a powerful offense that was on display in the team's Week 12 34-27 overtime triumph against the New York Giants. Jared Goff completed 28 of 42 passes for 279 yards with a pair of TD passes and 1 interception.

The star of the game for the victors was explosive running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He had a sensational performance with 15 carries for 219 yards with 2 touchdowns on runs of 49 and 69 yards. He also caught one of Goff's TD passes and finished the game with 11-45-1 on the receiving side of the ledger. In addition to Gibbs, the Lions can also use veteran David Montgomery in the running game.

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams form one of the best 1-2 punches at the WR position, and tight end Sam LaPorta is a top red zone and third-down weapon. However, LaPorta has a back injury and will be unavailable for the next three games.

Lions' Goff will throw for 300-plus yards and 3 TDs

The running game took over against the Giants as Gibbs was explosive when the game was on the line. However, the Packers are much better against the run than the struggling Giants. The Lions will employ Gibbs and hope for a couple of key gains, but the offense will once again be in the hands of Goff.

He is one of the most accurate passers in the league and he knows the Detroit offensive line is going to give him solid protection. That's a must against the Packers, because Green Bay features Micah Parsons, one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the NFL.

Goff has completed 244 of 352 passes this season for 2,769 yards with a 23 to 5 touchdown to interception ratio. Once Goff hits a couple of key passes early, he is often able to string those plays together and light up the scoreboard.

There is no doubt that Goff has a stirring partnership with St. Brown. In addition to his speed, route-running ability and strong hands, St. Brown is one of the toughest receivers in the league. He will make the catch in traffic after getting jostled by defensive backs and then run away from tacklers. He has caught 75 passes for 884 yards and 9 touchdowns, and he will go a long way towards filling a key role in the Detroit game plan against the Packers.

Aidan Hutchinson must sack Jordan Love at least twice

The Packers played a conservative offensive game in their Week 12 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. That's because they were not threatened by Minnesota's second-year QB J.J. McCarthy. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took the air out of the ball and did not want to risk interceptions against the Vikings defense because he knew that was the only way the Vikings might stay in the game.

Obviously, much more will be needed against the Lions. Jordan Love is capable of some massively productive games, but he is not always consistent. He will attempt to attack the Lions defense with wideouts Romeo Doubs and a pair of speedsters in rookie Matthew Golden and Christian Watson.

Love has completed 224 of 331 passes for 2,560 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He moves well in the pocket and can escape the pass rush and also make plays with his legs.

Hutchinson is a game-changing edge rusher who can line up anywhere for the Lions. Hutchinson leads the Lions with 8.5 sacks and he also has 27 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 passes batted down, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Love must be aware of where Hutchinson lines up on every snap. Hutchinson's ability to pressure Love may provide the difference in this game

Lions find a way to prevail

The Lions may have been looking forward to this matchup when they took the field against the Giants in Week 12. That's why they were forced to go to overtime against the last-place, injury-riddled team.

The Lions should be close to their best against the Packers, with the exception of the injury to LaPorta. The Lions will prevail in this game, taking command in the second half and gaining a split in the season series against Green Bay.