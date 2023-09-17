In Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions set out to rack up another victory and move to 2-0 on the season. However, the Lions saw David Montgomery go down with a concerning injury in the process.

Montgomery was carted off the field with a leg injury in the fourth quarter, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the nature of his injury and the fact the cart was used, it's extremely unlikely Montgomery returns in Week 2. Detroit must now be more concerned about their RB facing a more long-term injury.

Montgomery suffered his injury when trying to make a pass as a wide receiver. He came off the field and wasn't able to put any weight on his legs. The running back was then carted to the locker room for more testing. The Lions will likely have more insight into Montgomery's injury at the conclusion of the contest.

Before going down with his injury Montgomery was having a strong running day for the Lions. He gained 67 yards on his 16 touchdowns, finding pay dirt for a touchdown. The running back consistently moved the chains, averaging 4.2 yards per game.

Losing David Montgomery takes a crucial element out of Detroit's offense. While Jahmyr Gibbs can bring the lightning, Montgomery was expected to be – and has functioned – as the team's thunder to this point. With just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Lions found themselves trailing the Seahawks 31-21.

But if Montgomery is forced to miss substantial time, it could be an even worse loss for the Lions.