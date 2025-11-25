The Detroit Lions are facing another short week as they prepare for a crucial Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon.

With injuries piling up in the secondary, head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the status of promising cornerback Terrion Arnold, who has missed the past two games due to a brain injury suffered in Week 10.

On Monday, Campbell confirmed that Arnold has finally begun progressing through concussion protocol, marking his most encouraging step forward in over two weeks.

“Dan Campbell says CB Terrion Arnold cleared the first hurdle of concussion protocol. Was listed as limited on the estimated practice report,” Colton Pouncy of The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Could return for the Packers game.”

This clarification came alongside Detroit’s first estimated injury report, where Arnold was officially listed as limited. Arnold’s recovery has moved slowly, as he logged three straight DNPs heading into last weekend’s win over the New York Giants.

With the Lions operating on a tight turnaround, there was concern he could miss a third consecutive game. Campbell acknowledged that while Arnold has a real chance to return, he still must complete every stage of the concussion protocol without setbacks.

Article Continues Below

“We did some stuff with him. It's a checkmark for Day 1. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and see where it's at (and) go from there,” said Campbell via The Detroit News.

Arnold’s potential return comes at a critical time, as Detroit’s defensive backfield is beginning to regain key contributors. No. 1 cornerback D.J. Reed recently returned from injured reserve, and safety Kerby Joseph is trending in the right direction despite being listed as a non-participant on Monday.

If Arnold can clear protocol in time, he will rejoin a secondary that is finally approaching full strength – an important development as the Lions fight to stay atop the NFC North.

With the Packers looming on Thanksgiving, Detroit hopes to have one more defensive weapon available for a game with major postseason implications.